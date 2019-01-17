As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we were blessed to have several visitors. Special prayers were requested for Tom and Mildred Sharp, Misty Johnson, Eileen Hawkins, the Alvie Ritter family, Wayne and Becky, Angela, Jeanette Easter, Bob Bryan and Don Chaney's brother's family. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer.

Linda Abercrombie read 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 and shared the devotional, "Be Grateful." Gratitude is a compass to help us get our bearings for a life of peace. It points us in God's direction. We have a lot to be thankful for if we just think about it. Gratitude is like having your face toward the sun (Son). Forget life's complaints and give God praise for the good He does for us.

Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offering, and he and Mitchell Lett served as ushers. Karen Stroud led the congregational hymns and we were blessed with special music from Ronnie, who sang a couple of songs and shared testimony about watching a stream of water. Life is like a stream of water; the calm water is when we walk with God and the ripples are when things get a little rough.

Our pastor, Brother Mark Hall, brought us God's message "Why Am I So Torn?" Scripture was from Isaiah 14:12. Brother Mark began by asking "Have you ever noticed that you spend a lot of time torn between what you should do or what you want to do. We either think about what we miss out on or we feel guilty because we didn't do something we should have ... like being in church or doing something else on Sunday mornings. When that happens, we have been weakened. The devil is our enemy. What is he after us for? What was his desire? What is his desire? And what will be his desire at the end of the age? In Isaiah 14:13-15, Satan said five things that he wants to be. His main desire is to be worshiped. Satan doesn't just work on evil people. Someone under Satan is always self-centered and seeking attention. We are born that way, but we change when we are born again and become more like Jesus who never draws attention to Himself. All of the glory goes to the Father."

Brother Mark referred to Ezekiel, chapter 28, and talked about Satan being the worship leader in the sanctuary of heaven, but he defiled the sanctuary of heaven. He was stealing worship from God and taking it for himself, and God cast him out. Satan's desire was to be worshiped. His desire is to still be worshiped. Revelation 12:7-11 tells of the war in Heaven and Satan being cast out.

Verse 11 says, "And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony, and they did not love their lives to the death."

Revelation 13:1-10 tells of the Beast from the Sea. The dragon, beast of the sea is Satan. Brother Mark said, "Satan is a counterfeiter. He wants the worship that God deserves. Satan wants to steal our worship for God. Revelation 19 tells us that Jesus is the King of kings and the Lord of lords and makes war with the beast and fights the battle for us. God sent His Son to redeem us. We were created to be the new worship leader. If your name is in the Book of Life, you will survive. Satan wants to stop us from worshiping the only true God. Have you been weakened?" Matthew 4 tells of Jesus being tempted by the devil.

In verse 11, Jesus said to Satan, "Away with you, Satan? For it is written, 'You shall worship the Lord your God, and Him only you shall serve.'"

Wayne Holly gave the benediction at the close of the service.

Everyone is always welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Mill Creek is located 3½ miles east of Noel just off Highway 90.

Religion on 01/17/2019