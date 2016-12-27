We gathered on Christmas morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Mitchell Lett, Abby Jeffries and Steve Mason were celebrating birthdays and Rick and Terry Lett were celebrating their anniversary. Special prayers were requested for Nyla Grisson, Vernie Cook, Gerall Law, Sheri White's father, Jullian, the Jack Hill family and the Letts family. Continue reading...

Again, when it comes to the last things and the final judgment, there is much confusion even among those professing to be Christians. Some would predict the day of Christ's return and others speak of a secret return and rapture of the saints before the final judgment. Again, followers of Christ Jesus look to His Word for the truth and reject those teachings which are contrary to the Bible. Continue reading...