News
Forage Tests, BCS Scores Can Save Money On Cattle
MOUNT VERNON -- To fully and accurately know what to supplement a cattle herd, the owner needs to know the current body condition score of the cattle. Continue reading...
Plastic Used to Wrap Hay Bales Posses Farm Dilemma
MOUNT VERNON -- Most everyone in the livestock business agrees that using plastic for baled forage is a great tool that benefits both the farmer and livestock. However, proper disposal of the plastic after it has been used on hay is a major obstacle and problem, according to Eldon Cole, livestock specialist for University of Missouri Extension. Continue reading...
Hunters Should Prepare For Possibility Of Being Lost
A year ago, two northwest Arkansas hunters died tragically in Oklahoma on a duck hunt in the middle of a winter storm on a large public lake. The story was national news as the new year began. Rescue parties were unable to reach the men before both had perished. Continue reading...
Community
Making spirits bright
PHOTO SUBMITTED BY ASHLEY MORRISON Continue reading...
Community Calendar
Girls' Pistol Shoot Scheduled Continue reading...
MCHS ProStart Named To Elite 50
From New Mexico to Connecticut, the 2017 Elite 50 winners in the field of culinary arts, baking and pastry arts and/or hospitality management stretch nearly from ocean to ocean and border to border. Continue reading...
Religion
The Real Story Of Christmas
We gathered on Christmas morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Mitchell Lett, Abby Jeffries and Steve Mason were celebrating birthdays and Rick and Terry Lett were celebrating their anniversary. Special prayers were requested for Nyla Grisson, Vernie Cook, Gerall Law, Sheri White's father, Jullian, the Jack Hill family and the Letts family. Continue reading...
What's new?
It's a new year! Continue reading...
What Can We Know About The Final Kdgment?
Again, when it comes to the last things and the final judgment, there is much confusion even among those professing to be Christians. Some would predict the day of Christ's return and others speak of a secret return and rapture of the saints before the final judgment. Again, followers of Christ Jesus look to His Word for the truth and reject those teachings which are contrary to the Bible. Continue reading...
Sports
Now Is A Great Time To Feed Birds
Now that we've had our first true cold snap, many people are giving increased attention to a nature-related hobby that's popular with many Missourians -- bird feeding. Continue reading...
Traveling Birds Make Winter Birding Special
What does Nunavut share with Missouri? Continue reading...
Mustangs Lose To Shiloh Saints
McDonald County scored the first basket of the game, but that was the only time the Mustangs led in their 71-48 loss to the Shiloh Christian Saints Dec. 20 at MCHS. Continue reading...