Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Four signs, such as this one, welcome neighbors and visitors to Pineville. Since the signs were placed about a year and a half ago, officials have had an "overwhelming" response.

Attractive signs promoting an active McDonald County town continue to draw attention. Though the four signs have been up for a year and a half, the signs beckon neighbors and visitors to all the recreational activities Pineville has to offer.

Pineville Mayor Gregg Sweeten said an old, faded, hand-painted sign by the flag pole inspired officials to expand their thoughts on promoting their riverside town.

When city officials decided to improve the sign, the planning board expanded the idea for better promotion.

Designs for the signs were up for discussion for quite some time. Since completed, the signs have garnered an "overwhelming" response from neighbors, Sweeten said.

Even folks from other towns have noticed the new, attractive signs. Mention of the signs came at a Noel City Council meeting when aldermen said that quality of signs would help promote their tourist town.

The cost, however, might be prohibitive to some. Sweeten estimates the cost to design, make and install the four signs -- in addition to installing Purple Heart City signs -- to be approximately $18,500.

The signs are placed near spots as people come into town: Highway H, north of town on Highway W, at the Business 71/Jesse James intersection and old U.S. Highway 71. The signs, which were created by Sign Designs of Joplin, are made with high density urethane and should last at least 10 years or longer, Sweeten said.

The same logo -- which promotes the outdoors -- is painted on the new water tower facing I-49 and Business 71, Sweeten said.

The town bustles in the summer, thanks to many who take advantage of the river. Canoeing, fishing, camping and other activities draw people to enjoy nature's amenities.

Sweeten said it's hard to pinpoint exactly how much the signs build commerce. The attractive signs, however, spark conversation. To promote Pineville, city leaders are committed to offering a variety of activities and amenities for families year-round, from movies in the park, the bike park, Jesse James Days and more.

"People come from all over (for the movies)," Sweeten said. Providing the backdrop for wholesome, fun activities offers folks a look at what the small town can offer.

"It might just make someone want to move here."

General News on 01/17/2019