The following cases were heard:

Stana Leigh Foreman vs. Michael Dean Foreman. Judgment of dissolution.

Leonard L. Eastburn vs. Heather A. Eastburn. Judgment of dissolution.

Amber D. Qualls vs. Robert D. Qualls. Judgment of dissolution.

Roxcee M. McCully vs. Aaron D. McCully. Judgment of dissolution.

Madison T. Troedel-Paczowski vs. Cody B. Paczwoski. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Billy E. Cole. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jacob L. Jones. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Koleasha Marie King. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Sharon R. Mullin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Heather Walker. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Chuck Richards. Suit on account.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Brittany ward. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Robert Testerman. Suit on account.

Autovest, LLC vs. Kimberly Anna Carman. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Sharon Laughlin. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Jeremy White. Suit on account.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Mandy Nelson. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Robert A. Pendergraft. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jonathan D. Wright et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Juan Quetzecua. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Jonathan Jackson. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Vinsent L. Fitial et al. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Dian A. Perenas. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Dale E. Taylor. DWI - alcohol, failure to register motor vehicle and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident.

Breanna M. Carnes. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Robert S. Tyree. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lorenzo Urbina. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Mustafa Hussein Abdi. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident.

Sandra L. Reed. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left.

Jacob L. McKirch. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Trey T. Dennis. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident.

Felonies:

Regina Faye Kissel. Burglary.

Nelson Romeo Espada-Solis. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Donald Ray Mouse Jr. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

The following cases were heard:

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Shawna L. Longene. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. James W. Echols. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Charles Eugene Atwell Jr. DWI - alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Theresa Ann Chadwell. Trespassing. Guilty plea. 120 days incarceration jail.

Billy E. Cole. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Anthony T. Deering. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. One year unsupervised probation.

Jeremy L. Foster. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $500.

Richard T. Hackett. DWI - alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jacob L. Jones. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $94.50.

Jamie S. Juzeler. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $187. Two years unsupervised probation.

Koleasha M. King. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $156.

Fernando Lopez. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $68.50.

Alexander Jeffrey Lynch. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Justin E. Moore. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Rosario Aroldo Poac Ochoa. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $400.

Hunter Sanny. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $285.

Belinda Schaffer. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Amy L. Taber. DWI - person less than 17 years old in vehicle. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Brady Shane Vance. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Heather Walker. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Felonies:

Pamela L. Allen. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Four months Institutional Treatment Center, report ordered.

Theresa Ann Chadwell. Assault. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Tyler J. Goodwin. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Joshua C. McIntire. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Devon Wolfe. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Four months Institutional Treatment Center, report ordered.

Fine Collection Center

Samuel Paul Anderson. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $249.50.

Cary Charboneau. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Amanda Ferguson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $55.50.

Kathryn Housh. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Kristy King. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $55.50.

James McCrory. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Rajesh Mukkapati. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Sierra Sherman. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $55.50.

Kahlief Steele. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $55.50.

Jonathan P. Thomas. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $299.50.

Joshua Vandiver. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

