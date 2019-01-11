Boston Dowd, Senior King Candidate
Name: Bailey McAlister
Hometown: Neosho
Class: Senior Queen Candidate
Parents: Shawn and Jamie McAlister
Favorite Restaurant: Hackett's Wings
Favorite Place to Hang Out: At a cow show with my friends and family, but home works too.
Favorite Movie: Radio
Favorite Actress or Actor: Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite Song: Before the Cheers by Carrie Underwood
Favorite Singer or Group: Kelly Clarkson
Clubs and Organizations: FFA, archery team, National Honor Society, Arkansas Talent Search, American Junior Simmental Association
Message to the Mustangs: "Go out there tonight and play as a team. You work so hard and put in so much time that you deserve all the praise. Have fun, play hard and leave it all on the floor."Sports on 01/11/2019
Print Headline: Homecoming Seniors