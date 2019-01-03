McDonald County neighbors wanting to change careers can get a boost by enrolling in special healthcare classes being offered at Crowder College's Jane campus.

Healthcare careers -- even in entry-level positions -- are in great demand, said Jane campus instructional site director Aaron Divine.

Networking connections provide job interviews and opportunities when students are ready for a new career, he said.

Crowder College officials have numerous connections with various home health agencies and plenty of opportunities exist for a job in Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, Divine said.

The Jane campus offers three different healthcare classes -- phlebotomy, certified nursing assistant training and emergency medical technician training.

Class schedules include:

• Phlebotomy -- 4 to 5:15 p.m. on Monday

• CNA -- 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday

• EMT class -- 6 to 10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday

Classes, which begin in January, are 16 weeks in length. The deadline to register is Jan. 7 for the EMT class, and Jan. 14 for the other classes, Divine said.

The healthcare classes are offered every spring and fall. Additionally, the CNA and phlebotomy classes are offered over the summer.

Officials strive to make the class schedules as accommodating as possible, realizing that students may be coming from manufacturing jobs and trying to fit a class into their busy schedules.

Those who come from shift work or manufacturing can make the class scheduling work for them, including a one-day class, Divine said.

Officials have realized that phlebotomy students can forego their lunch break and take off an early hour for the class that starts at 4 p.m. One component of the class is doing online work as well, he added.

Others work toward a CNA position, earning seven hours toward that certification. Passing the Missouri certification is not a requirement for obtaining this certificate from Crowder College, according to information provided on the Crowder College's website.

However, the CNA exam must be taken as part of the program.

The Jane campus also offers an emergency medical technician class, which is a certification that some law enforcement personnel or others want to obtain. The class is offered during three nights. A working paramedic serves as the instructor, and officials have to keep in mind his work schedule and availability as well, Divine said.

The EMT class has an application process, and those who are interested in signing up for the class are asked to contact Crowder College officials. The class is a bit of an investment and officials want students to have a plan of action for their future career, Divine said.

The EMT course, which is approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services through the Bureau of EMS unit, is designed to provide rescuers with the emergency medical knowledge and skills necessary to care for the sick and injured in a pre-hospital setting, according to Crowder College's website.

With some dedication and further education, the opportunity exists for exciting career changes.

"There are some excellent opportunities for folks with entry-level positions," Divine said.

To register, contact the Jane Crowder campus at 417-226-6000.

