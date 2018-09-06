Mustang Soccer Takes Second At Tournament
Thursday, September 6, 2018
The McDonald County High School soccer team opened its 2018 season on a high note, taking second place at the Cassville High School Soccer Tournament after being edged out of the championship in a penalty kick loss to New Covenant Academy on Sept. 1.
