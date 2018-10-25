Sisters Pick Perfect Pumpkins At Patch
Thursday, October 25, 2018
Two-year-old Luella Pierce and her four-year-old sister, Leiona, picked the perfect pumpkins Monday afternoon.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.