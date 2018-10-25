MCHS Cross Country Showing Qualifies One for Sectionals

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County' David Lazalde (1493) leads teammate Garrett Spears (1497) in the early stages of Saturday's Missouri Class 4, District 6, Cross Country Championships at Raymore-Peculiar High School. Spears ended up with a 29th place finish to qualify for sectionals, while Lazalde faded to 44th after battling an illness over the past two weeks.