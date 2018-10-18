Small Town Policing Brings Certain Challenges

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Members of the Pineville Marshal's Office include Jairus Moore (left), Lt. Jacob Leake, Sgt. Chris Pierce, Marshal Chris Owens, Capt. Bill Rataczak, Mike Moore and Levi Martin. Not pictured are Ashley Roberts, Malachi Sjorlund, Jim Armstrong, Chris Allisson, Gary Huff and David Flanary.

Upholding the law in a small town has its own set of challenges, according to Pineville Marshal Chris Owens.