911 Center Works Around The Clock To Help Neighbors

Photo by Megan Davis/McDonald County Press The people behind the scenes at the 911 Center, including dispatchers and board members, are: John Wynn (back row, left), Julie Thomas, eastern board member Kurt Williams, board chairman Richard Huston, Hunter Lyons, western board member Ted Huston, Kelly Johnson, Eric Raney, Chris Owens, eastern board member Darrel Watson, western board member Dewey Pierce, eastern board member Calvin Wilson (middle, left), Ellsworth Amos, Sam Martineau, Tracy Owen, director Lisa McCool-Rataczak, Bill Thomas, Stephanie Gilmore, Sara Pierson (front, left), Ross Ahrens, Shelley Porter, Khaylea Owens, Danielle Duncan and Rescue Fox. Not pictured are vice chairman Robert Evenson, Loren Proctor and Eric Stelts.

From medical issues to disturbances, the McDonald County 911 Center is ready to handle any emergency.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.