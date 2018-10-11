Lady Mustangs Clinch Conference Title

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County third baseman Whitney Kinser tries to dodge Makenna Kliethermes of Blair Oaks to catch a throw during the Lady Mustangs' 10-3 loss at the 19th Annual Carthage Softball Invitational.

The McDonald County High School softball team has had several late-inning rallies that led to big wins this season, but none may have been bigger than the Lady Mustang's 5-4 extra-inning win over Monett on Oct. 2 in Monett.