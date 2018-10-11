Lady Mustangs Clinch Conference Title
Thursday, October 11, 2018
The McDonald County High School softball team has had several late-inning rallies that led to big wins this season, but none may have been bigger than the Lady Mustang's 5-4 extra-inning win over Monett on Oct. 2 in Monett.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.