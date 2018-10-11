Cassville Sweeps Past MCHS Volleyball

By Rick Peck

Thursday, October 11, 2018

Print item

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Mollie Milleson, Adyson Aanny and Katelyn Ferdig (left to right) form a triple block to stop a spike from Cassville's Sharayah Seymour during the Lady Mustangs' 25-14, 19-25, 25-17 loss on Oct. 4 at MCHS.
Zoom

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Mollie Milleson, Adyson Aanny and Katelyn Ferdig (left to right) form a triple block to stop a spike from Cassville's Sharayah Seymour during the Lady Mustangs' 25-14, 19-25, 25-17 loss on Oct. 4 at MCHS.

The Cassville Lady Wildcats defeated McDonald County, 25-17, in the third and deciding set to claim a 25-14, 19-25, 25-17 win on Oct. 4 at MCHS.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.