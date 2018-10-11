Cassville Sweeps Past MCHS Volleyball

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Mollie Milleson, Adyson Aanny and Katelyn Ferdig (left to right) form a triple block to stop a spike from Cassville's Sharayah Seymour during the Lady Mustangs' 25-14, 19-25, 25-17 loss on Oct. 4 at MCHS.

The Cassville Lady Wildcats defeated McDonald County, 25-17, in the third and deciding set to claim a 25-14, 19-25, 25-17 win on Oct. 4 at MCHS.