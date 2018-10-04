Triple Option Terrorizes Mustangs

Cassville Trio Combines for 293 Rushing Yards

By Rick Peck

Thursday, October 4, 2018

Print item

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Marshall Foreman (5) follows the blocking of teammate Reece Cooper (13) for a nice gain during the Mustangs' 37-6 loss on Sept. 28 at Cassville High School.
Zoom

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Marshall Foreman (5) follows the blocking of teammate Reece Cooper (13) for a nice gain during the Mustangs' 37-6 loss on Sept. 28 at Cassville High School.

The triple option has a different meaning than usual for the Cassville Wildcat football team.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.