Triple Option Terrorizes Mustangs

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Marshall Foreman (5) follows the blocking of teammate Reece Cooper (13) for a nice gain during the Mustangs' 37-6 loss on Sept. 28 at Cassville High School.

The triple option has a different meaning than usual for the Cassville Wildcat football team.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.