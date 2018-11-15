The Pineville Driver's Licensing and Vehicle Registration Office located at 605 Main Street in Pineville, has changed office hours. This took effective Monday, Nov. 5. Hours changed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office continues to remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

For additional information, call 417-223-4029 or email pinevillelicenseoffice@yahoo.com.

