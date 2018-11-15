The Pineville Board of Alderman, at its meeting Tuesday night, discussed a preventative maintenance agreement for overhead doors.

City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin said the agreement would cost $650 per visit. The city has 17 overhead doors.

Marshal Chris Owens said the city broke two springs on overhead doors last year and did not realize it and kept using the doors, causing the gears to be stripped.

"If someone were routinely looking at those, it probably would have been caught," he said.

Ziemianin said the city spent about $5,000 last year on the overhead doors.

The board approved the preventative maintenance agreement.

Also on Tuesday, the board looked at two new policies from the marshal's office. One policy was regarding when and how to pursue (in a police car), and the other was about how to recognize individuals with mental illness.

Mayor Pro Tem Scott Dennis asked Owens how closely the policies matched state policies. Owens said the local policies are a little more specific. Dennis also said the policy on pursuits did not address assisting other cities. Owens said the policy was only intended to address pursuits initiated by Pineville officers.

The board adopted the policy on individuals with mental illness but tabled the one on pursuits.

Owens said he would be bringing more policies before the board, as his policies date back to 1997 and need to be updated.

In other business, the board wrote off noncollectable taxes for 2016 and 2017 and approved bills in the amount of $23,182.

