Photo Submitted Noel Primary School is pleased to announce the Terrific Tigers for the month of October: Camila Armenta (front, left), Don Beaman, Isabella Salazar, Aubrey Salas, Isabel McLean (row two, left), Natalie Medina, Dayrene Michael, Lucas Peck, Maya Ishmael (back, left), Daniel Fuentes Aleman, and Corben Chevaili.

Terrific Tigers at Noel Primary is a super special celebration done every month during the Rise and Shine assembly. This award is significant because it recognizes a student from every classroom. There are 11 classes at Noel, including four kindergartens, four first grades, and three second grades.

Students must meet the following criteria: show grit in their learning, good character by following our eight Great Expectations, be a good citizen and friend. Students chosen for the month earn a certificate, a Noel Primary Terrific Tiger T-shirt and their picture in the newspaper. The picture is clipped and kept in a notebook for parents to look at while visiting the office. This builds community involvement, celebrates successes, spotlights students and inspires their efforts in social and academic skills.

Noel Primary School thanks its sponsor this month, Rosa's Mexican Supermarket.

