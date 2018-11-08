The McDonald County Back to Basics (B2B) Community Group meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, and be held at the New Mac Community Room located on Old Highway 71 north of the high school in Anderson.

Happy 10th Birthday, B2B -- Potluck

B2B is officially 10 years old this month, so it is celebrating with a potluck at 6:30 p.m. Bring any old favorites you like, including main dishes, sides and/or desserts. Also, please bring your own table service (plates, utensils) to conserve resources. Beverages will be furnished.

Topic -- Everything you ever wanted to know about brewing your own beer

The speaker will be Leigh Nogy who is an award-winning brewer with 15 years experience recreating Old-World recipes. Leigh has completed the U.C. Davis Intensive Brewing Science for Practical Brewing program. She is a two-time, U.S. Open Beer Champion and founder of Dark Hills Brewery. Leigh was the brewmaster at Dark Hills Brewery, located in Fayetteville, inside the Hog Haus Brewery (in a completely separate, walled-off area in the huge building.) Leigh was the winner of the 2013 Gold Medal in the U.S. Open Beer Championship in the gluten-free beer category. She is now associated with Whistling Springs Brewery which is in Missouri, just north of Pea Ridge.

Entertainment -- Chris Nogy, who makes custom, handcrafted medieval instruments and sells them worldwide through his business, "Instruments of Antiquity."

The B2B meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, please call 417-845-0170.

The McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group (B2B) was formed in 2008 as a grassroots effort to combine education, information, community services, and a social outlet so that residents can support each other in good times and bad. This activity is fun, free and open to all, including surrounding communities.

