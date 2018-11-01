MCHS Soccer Gets Outsted By Webb City

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Francisco Jasso (12) splits Webb City's Manuel Cornelio (10) and Eythan Gilmore (2) during the Mustangs' 7-1 loss on Oct. 25 at Webb City High School. Jasso later scored McDonald County's lone goal in the match.

Webb City scored four first-half goals on the way to a 7-1 win over the McDonald County High School soccer team on Oct. 25 at Webb City High School.