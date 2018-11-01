Know What You Are Voting For When Heading To The Polls

Missouri has one of the most liberal processes where citizen-initiated referendums and constitutional amendments can be placed on the ballot. Some people think that is a good thing but others, like me, question the wisdom of having everyone in the state vote on things that should be the purview of the legislature.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.