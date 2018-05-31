WWII Veteran Remembered at Museum Opening

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Ret. Col. Mark Bartley kneels before Jean Stratton Bird to present her a flag in memory of her brother, World War II veteran Capt. Eldon Stratton, who was killed in action in the South Pacific in 1943.

A large crowd was gathered at the Pineville square on Saturday for the opening of the "Stories of Military Service" exhibit at the McDonald County Historic Courthouse Museum. But one woman was singled out for a special presentation.