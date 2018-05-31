WWII Veteran Remembered at Museum Opening
Thursday, May 31, 2018
A large crowd was gathered at the Pineville square on Saturday for the opening of the "Stories of Military Service" exhibit at the McDonald County Historic Courthouse Museum. But one woman was singled out for a special presentation.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.