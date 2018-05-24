Morris Signs With Missouri State In Springfield

By Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press

Thursday, May 24, 2018

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Chloe Morris (seated, third from left) recently signed to join the Sugar Bears dance team at Missouri State University. Front row, left: Parents Jay Morris and Melody Morris, Chloe Morris and Susan Brown, Sugar Bears coach. Back row, left: Eden LeGrand and Sandra Ables.
Chloe Morris has danced her way to college. Morris, a senior at McDonald County High School, recently signed to become a member of the Sugar Bears dance team at Missouri State University in Springfield.

