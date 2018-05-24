Morris Signs With Missouri State In Springfield
Thursday, May 24, 2018
Chloe Morris has danced her way to college. Morris, a senior at McDonald County High School, recently signed to become a member of the Sugar Bears dance team at Missouri State University in Springfield.
