Friends -- Charitable Organization.

"Friends" was created as a charitable organization in 2008, with the purpose of helping the unmet needs of children in foster care in Newton and McDonald counties. It helps children and families at risk or in crisis by receiving and distributing limited financial and material donations and providing volunteer aid to the Department of Social Services in Anderson.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.