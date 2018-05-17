'Fairy Godmother' Heads Up Effort To Help Teens
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Susan Fickle was knee-deep in handing out tuxes and fitting a girl in a prom dress when she got the call she was going to be honored for her volunteer work.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.