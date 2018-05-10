Mary's Journal: "All about Our Baby"

PHOTO COURTESY OF STAN FINE

My mother, Mary Louise Barr Fine, was a girl whose only view of life and the world was the one she had from the small southwest Missouri Ozarks town of Pineville. There she went to school, swam in the warm waters of the Little Sugar Creek and laughed with her best friend Maxine. The two girls enjoyed lemon ice cream at the Havenhurst dam and speculated about how their lives might look following high school. It was in that small town of 700 or so residents that she met her later-to-become husband, Floyd -- Junior, as she called him.