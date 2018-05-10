Crowder College Offers Building Readiness Program
Thursday, May 10, 2018
Crowder College, the Workforce Investment Board and area employers will combine efforts to host a program to prepare potential employees for the workforce.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.