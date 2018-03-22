Like Sheep, We Have Gone Astray

We were greeted by Wayne Johnson as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers of healing were requested for Jimmy Easter, Cynthia Ross and Mildred Cook. In announcements, Brother Mark and Shelly will host the Widow/Widowers Luncheon next Sunday, March 25, after our morning service; a business meeting will be held next Sunday at 7 p.m.; and there will be an Easter egg hunt for the kids after the morning worship service on Easter Sunday, April 1. Becky Johnson asked God's blessing upon our service.

