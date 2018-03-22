Land Transfers
Thursday, March 22, 2018
Lawrence Robertson to Gary L. Henretty and Diana L. Henretty. Kistler & Davis Addition to Noel. Blk 1. Lots 4, 5, and 6. McDonald County, Mo.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.