Jesus Came To Serve Our Needs
Weekly Devotion
Thursday, March 22, 2018
"For even the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many." Mark 10:45 (Read v. 32-45)
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.