Nursing Students Prepare To Serve Others

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Nursing students from Crowder College Jane's campus prepare for graduation in May. From the left are instructor Janet Ross, students Jay Gresham, Maegan Mooberry and Charles Requa, and coordinator Rachel Feagens.

Labs, exams and works of study may be grueling, but local nursing students say the journey has been worth it. Students at Crowder College's Jane campus preparing for a nursing career all say they have been led to help others. Experiences such as a fourth-grade Career Day experience -- to a front-line view of caring and nurturing nurses -- have drawn them to serve others in time of need.