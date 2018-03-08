Bio-engineered Stream-bank Stabilization on the Elk River
Thursday, March 8, 2018
NOEL -- The Nature Conservancy of Missouri, in partnership with several local landowners, has been advancing construction on a project to stabilize 1,600 feet of eroding stream bank on the Elk River in McDonald County. Working with the Department of Natural Resources, the Conservancy is applying innovative bio-engineering techniques to not only stabilize continued erosion but also to improve habitat for fish and wildlife and downstream recreation.
