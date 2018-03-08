Billy Graham preached before large crowd in Sulphur Springs park
Thursday, March 8, 2018
SULPHUR SPRINGS (Ark.) -- Billy Graham, the internationally renowned evangelist who died Feb. 21 at the age of 99, preached in Sulphur Springs in September of 1959 when he attended a board of directors' meeting for Wycliffe Bible Translators there.
