Hall Held Variety Of Jobs Before Retirement

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Gene Hall of the Splitlog area worked a variety of jobs before retirement, including as McDonald County clerk and McDonald County circuit clerk.

Gene Hall of the Splitlog area worked a variety of jobs before retirement, including as McDonald County clerk and McDonald County circuit clerk.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.