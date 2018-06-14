MCHS Students Commit To Safe And Sober
Thursday, June 14, 2018
SPRINGFIELD -- This spring, students at McDonald County High School took a pledge to be Safe and Sober. Safe and Sober, a nonprofit organization, rewarded McDonald County High School and its students this month for their outstanding participation in the program by giving the school a check for $500.
