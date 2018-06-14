MCHS Students Commit To Safe And Sober

SPRINGFIELD -- This spring, students at McDonald County High School took a pledge to be Safe and Sober. Safe and Sober, a nonprofit organization, rewarded McDonald County High School and its students this month for their outstanding participation in the program by giving the school a check for $500.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.