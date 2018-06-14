Council approves fire station roof repairs

Southwest City's fire station is soon to have a new head on its shoulders. At the regular meeting on Tuesday, the city council voted to pay half of the total roof repair cost upfront and the remaining $6,000 upon completion. DRC Contracting will begin work replacing the leaking roof at the end of June.

