Council approves fire station roof repairs
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Southwest City's fire station is soon to have a new head on its shoulders. At the regular meeting on Tuesday, the city council voted to pay half of the total roof repair cost upfront and the remaining $6,000 upon completion. DRC Contracting will begin work replacing the leaking roof at the end of June.
