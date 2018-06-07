Berries, Bluegrass and BBQ Festival Held In Anderson

Scattered showers couldn't dampen the fun at Anderson's Town Hole over the weekend as families and friends gathered for the annual Berries, Bluegrass and BBQ Festival. The festival pays homage to the rich strawberry farming history in the area. The region was once known as "the Strawberry Capital of the World."

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.