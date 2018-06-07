MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Winners of the Little Miss Strawberry Pageant in the 3-5 years division are (from left to right) Paisley Cornell, first place; Quincy Morgan, second place; and Swayzie Hines, third place.

Scattered showers couldn't dampen the fun at Anderson's Town Hole over the weekend as families and friends gathered for the annual Berries, Bluegrass and BBQ Festival. The festival pays homage to the rich strawberry farming history in the area. The region was once known as "the Strawberry Capital of the World."