Noel Woman's Club July Meeting

The July meeting for the Noel Woman's Club was held July 10 with 12 members present. After the Pledge of Allegiance and Lord's Prayer were recited, Debbie took roll call and minutes were read and approved. The treasurer's report was given by Bonnie.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.