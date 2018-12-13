Local officials scrambled to postpone their town's Christmas parade last week amid predictions of impending winter weather.

Thanks to Mother Nature's fickleness, however, McDonald County residents didn't experience the freezing rain, sleet and snow that had been predicted.

Three local towns are now preparing for Christmas parades and festive fun on Saturday, Dec. 15. North Pole officials say Santa Claus has readjusted his schedule and is expected to make appearances at all three Christmas parades -- in Southwest City, Goodman and Noel.

Southwest City

The Southwest City Christmas Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15.

The annual event is hosted by the Southwest City Commercial Club and area businesses. Parade officials are expecting clubs, churches, bands and automobiles to fill the streets with Christmas cheer.

Entry forms may be obtained at city hall and should be filled out and returned by Saturday morning. On the morning of the parade, those who plan to participate should find parade chairman Misty Reece, who will be stationed by the American Legion building.

Reece will assign and distribute numbers to each parade participant.

Goodman

The annual Christmas parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15. Hosted by the Betterment Club, the parade is supported by the Goodman Area Fire Protection District. Ed Haddock will serve as grand marshal of the parade.

The annual event will feature a variety of floats, the Neosho Band, the ROTC, and Santa waving to all atop the fire engine. After the parade concludes, Santa will distribute candy at the fire department building and be available for free photos with children.

Raffles will include a La-Z-Boy chair, a grill and a puppy.

Two bicycles will be given in a drawing for children ages 12 and younger.

Noel

The city of Noel City Christmas Parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Registration forms may be obtained at Noel City Hall, 201 S. Railroad St. Forms also may be requested by calling 417-475-3696 or emailing cityofnoel@gmail.com.

Forms also may be picked up at city hall on the day of the parade between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. All those who plan on participating in the parade must have their entries submitted and their number for lineup picked up by 1:30 p.m. Officials ask that all parade participants are lined up and ready by 1:45 p.m. so that the parade can start promptly at 2.

In conjunction with the holiday festivities, the city of Noel is still hosting a Christmas decorating contest for businesses inside the city limits of Noel. Those who are still wanting to participate will have some extra time to do so. The winner will be announced Saturday at the parade and will receive $50.

