Land Transfers

Anglin Family Investments to Tomeka P. Jacobs and Jackie D. Stone. Longview Estates. Lot 188. McDonald County, Mo.

Juan Enrique Martinez Olvera, Rosa Montero Maldonado to Terry M. Shirk. Sec. 22, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Allen Lawrence Duane Ragland and Rebecca L. Ragland to Joseph David Ragland. Sec. 28, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Joseph David Ragland to Riley J. Laird. Sec. 28, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Linda Diane Nutting, Howard R. Nutting and Tracy Nutting to Ivan D. Smith and Roxie E. Smith. Sec. 2, Twp. 22, Rge. 34 and Sec. 35, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Betty Ruth Drake to Jeremy Merritt. Sec. 25, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Leroy E. Hines, Mary J. Hines, Brook F. Henson and Melissa J. Henson to Eric Alston and Taylir Swift. Roark Second Addition. Blk. 2, Lot 4, Lot 5 and Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Russell van Elk to Missouri Creek, LLC. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael Arthur Lucariello to Van Cung Bik Chum and Tial Hnem Chum. Sec. 11, Twp. 23, Rge. 31 and Sec. 12, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Michelle R. Laffler and David Laffler to Emyr Williams and Ruth Williams. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. Testerman City Sub-division. Blk. 1 through Blk. 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Walter Stephen Geeding and Linda Suzanne Geeding to Walter Eric Geeding and Cricker Jolin Geeding. Sec. 20, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. and Sec. 1, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

John and Helen Washam Living Trust to Deborah L. Pearson. Sec. 18, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Troy Hamilton and Betty Hamilton to Missouri Creek, LLC. Sec. 18, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Missouri Creek, LLC to Chad Hoffnagle and Samara Hoffnagle. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Everett Salyers and Troy Salyers to Mark Pickle and Rachelle Pickle. Sec. 25, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Preston Pryce to Felicia A. Neale and Christopher T. Neale. Sec. 2, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Wilson Brothers, Inc. to CW Family Farms, Inc. Sec. 3, Twp. 22, Rge. 34; Sec. 4, Twp. 22, Rge. 34; Sec. 19, Twp. 23, Rge. 33; Sec. 24, Twp. 23, Rge. 34 and Sec. 25, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Douglas Carver to Corrie Rae Carver and Paul Bradley Carver. Sec. 9, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

General News on 12/13/2018