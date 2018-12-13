RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County High School freshman boys' basketball team won the Monett Freshman Boys' Basketball Tournament with a 50-38 win over Mount Vernon on Dec. 8. Front row, left to right: Colton Ruddick, Cole Martin, Pierce Harmon, Kobe Montes and Matthew Mora. Back row: Coach Carey Davison, Levi Malone, Garrett Gricks, Teddy Reedybacon, Eli McClain and Bo Leach. Not present: Devin Swanson.

The McDonald County High School freshman boys' basketball team defeated Mount Vernon, 50-38, on Dec. 8 to win the Monett Freshman Boys' Basketball Tournament.

McDonald County led 33-30 after three quarters before pulling away in the final period behind 10 points from Pierce Harmon. Harmon hit three of his four three-point shots in the game in the final period on the way to leading the Mustangs with 18 points.

Teddy Reedybacon added 10 points, while Cole Martin had nine points (three treys) and Bo Leach eight. Rounding out the scoring for McDonald County were Levi Malone and Eli McClain with two each and Garrett Gricks with one.

Sam Hebert hit five treys to score 15 points to lead Mount Vernon.

McDonald County opened the tournament with a 32-26 win over Strafford.

Harmon led the Mustangs with 15 points followed by Gricks with seven, Reedybacon six and McClain four.

Seth Soden scored 14 points to lead Strafford.

McDonald County advanced to the finals by beating Springfield Catholic, 40-37, in the semifinals. The Mustangs led, 24-22, at halftime and then shut out the Irish in the third quarter to stretch the margin to 33-22 entering the final period.

Harmon scored 13 points and Gricks and Reedybacon nine and eight, respectively, to pace McDonald County. Martin added three points, while McClain, Leach and Kobe Montes had two each, and Matthew Mora one, to round out the scoring for the Mustangs.

Catholic was led by Quinn Roubal with 11 points.

McDonald County improves to 5-0 for the season heading into its Dec. 10 game against Gravette. The Mustangs hosted Webb City on Dec. 11 and will close out the week against Carl Junction on Dec. 14 at MCHS. Game time is 5 p.m.

