MCHS Students Of The Week by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo Submitted MCHS Students for the week of Nov. 5 to Nov. 9 shown above are (from left) freshman Shaylen Willis, sophomore Katelyn Ferdig, junior Jack Teague and senior Callie Keaton with Mrs. Holloway.

Student: Shaylen Willis

Grade: 9th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Parks

Parents Names: Brandon and Jill Willis

Town: Anderson

Student: Katelyn Ferdig

Grade: 10th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Hutton

Parents Names: Kyle and Mindy Ferdig

Town: Anderson

Student: Jack Teague

Grade: 11th

Nominating Teacher: Coach Factor

Parents Names: Valerie Teague

Town: Anderson

Student: Callie Keaton

Grade: 12th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Hutton

Parents Names: Vance and Jennifer Keaton

Town: Anderson

Community on 12/06/2018

Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week

