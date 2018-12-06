Freshman Junior Eliam led the McDonald County High School junior varsity wrestling team by winning the 285C bracket at the Frontenac Junior Varsity Wrestling Tournament held Dec. 1 at Frontenac High School.

Eliam went 3-0 in the 285B bracket, winning all his matches by pin. He was the lone winner for the Mustangs and no team scores were kept.

Rounding out the McDonald County results were Kevin Dukes, 0-4, fifth, 106; Austin Reece, 0-3, fourth, 120A; Ryan Donica, 2-2, third, 120C; Jacob Owens, 1-2, third, 126A; Justin Smith, 2-2, third, 132B; Leon Zacarias, 1-3, fourth, 145A; Alberto Valdez, 1-2, third, 170B; McKoy Ikosia, 1-3, fourth, 285A; Tyler Taylor, 0-3, fourth, 285B; Levi Neale, 1-3, second, 285B; Carl Iohp, 1-2, third, 285C.

