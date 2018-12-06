The McDonald County Back to Basics (B2B) Community Group meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at the New Mac Community Room located on Old Highway 71 north of the high school in Anderson.

Christmas Potluck --

It's Christmas, so bring a holiday favorites dish to include main dishes, sides and/or desserts. Please bring your own table service (plates, utensils) to conserve resources. Beverages will be furnished.

No Speaker this month --

This is the annual Christmas Party. There will be games and prizes, including Holiday BINGO, and a gift exchange. Everyone, bring a wrapped gift ... (no more than a dollar or two).

Entertainment --

The Karin folk from Myanmar will come in their native dress to sing Christmas Songs.

Meeting --

The B2B meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, please call 417-845-0170.

• • •

The McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group (B2B) was formed in 2008 as a grassroots effort to combine education, information, community services and a social outlet so that residents can support each other in good times and bad. This activity is fun, free and open to all, including surrounding communities.

