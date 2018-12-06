Only a power outage could slow down the McDonald County High School freshman basketball team.

The young Mustangs won their first two games of the Webb City Freshman Basketball Tournament only to have the championship game postponed when Webb City lost power to about half the town on Saturday morning.

No date has been set for a possible makeup game against the Joplin Eagles for the tournament title.

McDonald County opened the tournament on Nov. 28 with a 51-26 win over Webb City. McDonald County built a 12-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and stretched the margin to 30-7 at halftime.

Pierce Harmon, Bo Leach and Garrett Gricks all scored 10 points to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Cole Martin and Teddy Reedybacon with eight points each, Devin Swanson three and Eli McClain two.

McDonald County built a 24-7 lead at halftime against Neosho on the way to a 39-16 win on Nov. 30 to earn a trip to the championship game, only to see it delayed due to the power outage.

Leach scored 10 points for the second consecutive game to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Gricks with eight points, Martin five, Matthew Mora four, Harmon and Swanson three each and Kobe Montes, Levi Malone and McClain two each.

McDonald County, 2-0, began play in the Monett freshman Tournament on Dec. 3. Tourney finals are set for Dec. 8.

