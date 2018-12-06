The McDonald County High School Theatre and Music Departments, with the Anderson Dance Academy, will present "A Christmas Carol" at 7 p.m., Dec. 14 and 15, in the McDonald County Performing Arts Center, 100 Mustang Drive, Anderson.

The play is directed by Wyatt Hester. Music is under the direction of Stacie Campbell, with accompanist Lisa Wallis. Box office and technical support are supervised by Tyler Davis and Graham Bunting. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $10 for reserved tickets. Tickets can be secured by calling MCHS at 417-845-3322 or through email: tydavis@mcdonaldco.k12.mo.us.

Under the leadership of Sandra Able, Shelly Capps and Olivia LaCoe, the production will feature dancers from the Anderson Dance Academy. They include Jayden Capps, Jaquelyn Delecruz, Melinda Dysart, Kaydence Fransisco, Haidin Gerstner, Henli Gerstner, Adriana Gonzalez, Sophia Gonzalez, Kylie Kimbrough, Dani LaCoe, Olivia Long, Chloe Loomer, Addison Nicholas, Teryn Torrez, Jessilyn Wheeler, Caylie Williams and Addisen Winkler.

The "A Christmas Carol" cast features J.J. Richards as Scrooge, William Hawkins as Bob Cratchit, Rylie Hackett as Mrs. Cratchit, Zach Sampson as Tiny Tim, Gabrielle Nalley as Scrooge's Mother, Tyson Vallance as Fred, Jessikah Lilly as Bess, Erin Wolfe as Isabella, Anton Mart as Young Adult Scrooge, John Gordon, Erron Jones and Michael Bennett are the three gentlemen, Frankie Villagran as Marley, Taylor Tyson as Christmas Past, Lane Pointer as Christmas Present, Nathan Nelson as Young Scrooge, Summer McCool as Fan, Elena Jaquez as Martha Cratchit, Caitlin Hall as Belinda Cratchit, James Jackson as Peter Cratchit, Michaela Mustain as Jenny, Kaitlyn Sammons and Maiker Vang as the Grandmother and Granddaughter, Huechi Xiong as Tom, Jesus Ocampo and Juliana Angeles are Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig, Madeleine Bell, Aidan Chamberlain, Deannah Britton, and Jennifer Estrada are the guests, Sam Brewer is the Poulter Boy, and Mason Holliday is Christmas Future.

The production ensemble includes Megan Alverson, Garrett Anderson, Caleb Arnett, William Austin, Clyde Buchanan, Paisley Bateman, Tobin Bowman, Jeffery Brewer, Kade Brock, Lillian Caswell, Mark Clements, Anthony Dowd, Jasmine Duncan, Alexia Estrada, Samuel Fox, Steven Fox, Sebastian Gill, Payton Hatfield, Jonathon Howerton, Eli Jackson, Jessica Johnson, Corbin Jones, Courtney Keaton, Kaden Keeling, Miranda Kellogg, Caitlin Lee, Jonathan Lingo, Jarred Maggard, Jamie Malone, Kiara Manion, Alex Maza, Hunter McAffrey, Madeline McCall, Cheyenne McCormick, Jessie McCormick, Christian Medina, Ericka Medina, Luis Mendoza, Matthew Mora, Trenton Owens, Neo Patrick, Gissele Reyes, Anjelle Sampson, Kathryn Scott, Zoe Sebastian, Brittanie Serr, Joaleen Sohl, Devin Swanson, Malick Taylor, Kiesah Teague, Luis Trujillo, Daisy Watkins, Andrew Watkins, Colten Washam, Brianna White, Wyatt Willet, Shaylen Willis, Justin Womack and Dessie Yaws. The production ensemble will also feature the McDonald County High School Choir and Junior High Choir.

