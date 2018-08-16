Pineville Council OKs Tax Rate Increase
Thursday, August 16, 2018
At its meeting Tuesday night, the Pineville Board of Aldermen passed the 2018 property tax levy, which represents a slight increase from 2017.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.