Lady Mustangs Fall to the Luck of the Lady Irish

The McDonald County High School Lady Mustang soccer team took a 2-0 lead at Springfield Catholic on April 19 only to see the Lady Irish come back for a 3-2 win, including scoring two second-half goals on penalty kicks after McDonald County was twice called for handballs in the penalty box.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.