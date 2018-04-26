Lady Mustangs Fall to the Luck of the Lady Irish
Thursday, April 26, 2018
The McDonald County High School Lady Mustang soccer team took a 2-0 lead at Springfield Catholic on April 19 only to see the Lady Irish come back for a 3-2 win, including scoring two second-half goals on penalty kicks after McDonald County was twice called for handballs in the penalty box.
