Master Gardner Program Offers Free Class

The Master Gardener Program will be the topic and focus of a class being offered by the McDonald County Library. Patti Reed, a master gardener will be the instructor. The Missouri Master Gardener Program promotes and raises public awareness of the University of Missouri Extension as a source of unbiased, research-based gardening information. This program provides in-depth horticultural training to individuals throughout Missouri who then volunteer their time applying what they have learned to help others in their community learn about gardening and provide environmental education.

