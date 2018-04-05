2018 Youth Wrestling Missouri USA State Championships
Thursday, April 5, 2018
The McDonald County Youth Wrestling Club participated in the 2018 Missouri USA State Championships which were held in St. Louis, March 29 through March 31. The club boasts four winners to include a state champion.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.